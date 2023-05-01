PenCom steps up efforts at diversifying pension fund investment

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The National Pension Commission, PenCom, is stepping up efforts at diversifying investments in pension fund portfolio assets.

The Director-General, D-G PenCom, Mrs Aisha Dahir-Umar, gave this hint in the Commission’s 2022 fourth-quarter report.

The D-G said the Commission had stepped up efforts at ensuring sustainable investment of pension funds in alternative asset classes, during the quarter under review.

According to her, PenCom had also structured infrastructure projects that met the strict requirements of the Pension Fund Investments Regulation.

The D-G said “the Commission is making efforts to ensure that the average annual pension fund returns for Retirement Saving Accounts, RSA, and legacy funds exceed headline inflation.

“We continued our efforts to ensure further diversification of investments in pension fund portfolio assets.

“While rising inflation continues to challenge the Nigerian economy, it should be noted that efforts are being made to ensure average annual pension fund returns for RSA and legacy funds exceed headline inflation.”

The Director-General informed that the significant achievement in the Nigerian pension industry would not have been possible without the right people, strategy, culture, and governance structure to support delivering consistent and sustainable value to all stakeholders. Dahiru-Umar stressed the commission’s unwavering commitment to meeting the needs of its stakeholders and providing best practices in pension regulation and supervision in Nigeria.