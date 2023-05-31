PDP BoT mourns Dokpesi

Dokpesi

…says those we love never truly leave us

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party has expressed sorrow over the death of the founder of DAAR Communications the parent company of African Independent Television and Ray Power Radio, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi.

Acting Chairman of the BoT, Senator Adolphus Wabara, while quoting the words of Jack Thorne, said, “Those we love never truly leave us, there are things that death cannot touch,” noting that these words “describe the current feeling of the entire Board of Trustees of the PDP as we remember our dear friend and brother. “High Chief” as he was fondly referred to was passionate about Nigeria.

According to Wabara, Dokpesi was an advocate of good governance, which was reflected by his constant appraisal of policies which favoured citizens and open criticism of those that adversely affected the masses.

He said, “Regardless of his social status, High Chief was the leader of the South-south People Assembly (SSPA) as a result of his deep-rooted interest for the people of his geopolitical zone.

“An avid businessman, media mogul, maritime engineer, and philanthropist, High Chief was a lot of things to a lot of people.

“Whereas our brother and friend has hearkened to nature’s call to the great beyond, he has left lasting legacies that death cannot touch. Forever and always in our hearts we reflect on these legacies while we mourn your passing.

“We pray God grant High Chief’s immediate family, the good people of Edo state, Nigerians and his friends all over the world the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.

“May his death bring peace, love, harmony and unity to our great Nation.”