Patience Ozokwo honoured at AMVCA 2023

…as Tiwa Savage , Spyro steal show

By Benjamin Njoku

The 9th edition of the prestigious Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, AMVCA, culminated in a dazzling evening filled with glitz, glamour, and unforgettable moments.



The awards show, held at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, at the weekend , showcased the remarkable achievements and contributions of African filmmakers and actors across various categories.



Among the biggest winners of the were Kunle Afolayan’s movie ‘Anikulapo’ and Jade Osiberu’s ‘Brotherhood which bagged five awards respectively.



While Afolayan’s Anikulapo’ went home with the Best Overall Movie , Best Soundtrack, Best Editor , Best Writer and Best Indigenous Language(Yoruba) awards out of 16 nominations, Osineru’s ,’Brotherhood’ which bagged a total of 11 nominations won five awards including Best Director, Best Movie East Africa, Best Lighting Design and Best Cinematography.



Other winners were ex BBNaija housemate, Tobi Bakre, who beat the likes of Blossom Chukwujekwu , Chidi Mokeme, Daniel Etim-Effiong (Kofa), Femi Adebayo and Richard Mofe Damijo to clinch the covered award for his role in ‘Gang of Lagos,’ Bimbo Ademoye won Best actress in a Comedy, while Osas Ighodaro grabbed Best Actress in a Drama for her role in Man Of God, having won same category last year.



Popular skit maker Broda Shaggy, whose real name is Samuel Perry, won in ‘Best Actor in a Comedy Drama, Movie, or TV Series’ category. The hilarious comedian won in ‘Inside Life’ project.



IHe won in the same category in last year’s edition.



Legendary actress Patience Ozokwo popularly known as Mama Gee also bagged the Industry Merit Award for her immense contribution towards the growth of the African film sector.

Indeed , it was an evening of colour, glamour and fashion as stars took turns to showcase their outfits on the red carpet.

The evening was spiced up with a scintillating performances from Iyanya, Queen pop Tiwa Savage among others. Joined on stage by Spyro, the duo performed the latter’s comeback hit song ‘I Dedicate My Life (Who Is Your Guy?” and the whole place erupted with excitement as the crowd danced and sang along with them. Tiwa Savage later rendered a solo performance that blew away the minds of the large audience .