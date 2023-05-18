Pastor opens beauty spa for godly women

By Esther Onyegbula

The wife of the General Overseer of LoveBase Assembly, Pastor Ruth Iwunze has launched a beauty spa for Christians especially wives of ministers who need to take care of their well-being.

According to Pastor Ruth Iwunze, Ethical PP Beauty Spa was established to help people, especially women, live healthy lifestyles.

“We want a place where people can come, relax and take care of themselves. I have a lot of general overseers around me. I have seen most of them depressed, with their work, and the burden of the church. Many of them don’t take care of their health. They abandon their well-being while carrying the church on their head.”

“This place for me is not just about making money, it is about living right. We have different sessions which are well-equipped to take care of the various needs of our clients. We have a gym, a VIP Lounge, and a sauna that helps you relax. It takes the stress off you.”

Speaking at the official opening of Ethical PP Beauty Spa in Lagos, which was graced by top dignitaries in the society, the former First Lady Imo state, Nneoma Okorocha, urged women to take their health seriously.

Nneoma said our women need to take their health and well-being seriously. Especially when you look at the kind of responsibility that is on our shoulders in taking care of ourselves because the only way we can do better and play that role of motherhood or even a role of a wife effectively. You need to, first of all, take care of yourself so that you can function better.”

“I am really excited, looking at Ethical PP, it is highly situated in a very nice place and this facility is going to add value to this community in terms of the services it will provide. I can tell you that everyone who walks in will get the value”, she added.

The highlight of the event was the official opening which was done by Bishop Peace Okonkwo is the Resident Pastor of the Headquarters Church of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) who prayed that the centre will thrive and flourish to the glory of God.