Our families are dying of hunger, Nigeria Police Retirees tell NASS

Urge NASS to quickly pass bill to exit them from contributory pension scheme

…say they want to have a board like their counterparts in Army, DSS

…Lament the pittance they receive as pension

By Anayo Okoli

NIGERIA police retirees have cried out to the National Assembly to quickly pass the bill before them to enable them exit from contributory pension scheme which they said has impoverished them and subjected them to serious hardship.

The Police retirees said the bill before the National Assembly would create a Police Pensions Board which would handle the retirement issues of the police. They said that their counterparts in army and DSS have since exited contributory pension scheme and their pension matters are being smoothly handled by boards created for that purpose.

Speaking to journalists yesterday, members of Enugu State branch of police retirees lamented the hardship they are passing being under contributory pension scheme. According to them, they receive pittance ranging N30000 and N46000 as monthly pension, which they said could not even take care of their medications let alone feeding their families.

They wondered why the bill before the National Assembly to set up a Police Pension Board, which they said had already passed 1st and 2nd reading should be taking time to pass into law.

They therefore appealed to the members of the 9th Assembly to do everything within their power to ensure the bill is passed into law before they wind up, saying they would have saved many famous from agony.

They said they would not like a situation where they would be pushed to move to Abuja with their family members to occupy the police force headquarters and National Assembly.

According the Enugu State Chairman of police retirees, Christopher Odugu, their appealed has become necessary due to the hardship they are going through with their families.

He called on the National Assembly to save their souls by ensuring they the bill is passed into law before their expiration of their tenure in June so that retired policemen would exit you the contributory pension scheme.

Odugu who was flanked by other state executives and members, noted that their continued stay in Police in Pension scheme had brought untold hardship to the retirees from the police force.

“We want the Federal Government to amend the 2014 Pension Act so as to save us from dying after serving the country for 35 years.

“Our lump-sum and monthly pension are so meager compared to other security agencies like the retired Armed Forces DSS and the National Intelligence Agency.

“Ironically, the Nigerian Army, the DSS and NIA are the children of the Nigeria Police. They were created from the police and perform less functions compared to the role of the Police for the Security of Nigeria.

“It is funny that the Police have been abandoned and neglected in pains to suffer after 35 years of service to the country.

“Members of the Nigeria Police Force being the frontline security agency are involved in sustaining the internal security of this country. They also involve in the performance of other military duties as provided in section 4(e) and section 8 of the Police Act 2020.

“They are exposed to danger daily than other security agencies that are even exempted, and as such deserve better treatment during and after service”, the retirees said.