Otti appoints SSG, CPS, others

By Steve Oko

The newly-inaugurated Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, has appointment Professor Kenneth Kalu as the Secretary to the State Government .

Otti also appointed a seasoned journalist and former staff of Guardian Newspapers and Daily Times, Kazie Ukoh, as his Chief Press Secretary.

Other appointments made by the Governor in his first set of appointments include Chief of Staff, Pastor Caleb Ajagba; and Special Adviser, Health Care Delivery Services, Dr Ngozi Okoronkwo.

Otti also appointed his long time ally, Ferdinand Ekeoma as Special Adviser Media and Publicity.

He appointed Mrs Njum Onyemenam, as the Accountant General; and Mr Ogbonnia Okereke as Head, Special Taskfore on Emergency Cleanup of Aba & Umuahia.

The appointments according to the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Ekeoma, is with immediate effect.