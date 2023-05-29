Organizational Learning, Devt Conference to holds in June

The maiden edition of the Organizational Learning and Development Conference (OLxD Con ’23) will hold on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at MUSON Centre, Lagos.

The OLxD initiative was set up to help build learning and development (L&D) capabilities and also create awareness for businesses to understand the value and importance of the L&D function in organisations.

Ademola Johnson, the facilitator of the conference in a statement said speakers for the forthcoming conference are drawn from different countries and sectors of the corporate world, adding that it will bring together industry leaders, experts, and professionals passionate about driving organizational growth through effective L&D strategies.

“The learning and development (L&D) landscape in the corporate environment is witnessing remarkable growth, playing a crucial role in bridging knowledge gaps and enhancing business performance. However, despite its significance, this essential function often lacks the support and attention it deserves due to the scarcity of skilled professionals and limited awareness among business management.



He added that, “in response to these challenges, the OLxD Initiative is proud to announce the Organizational Learning and Development Conference (OLxD Con ’23), a groundbreaking conference aimed at building L&D capabilities and fostering awareness among businesses about the value and importance of this vital function.

With an impressive lineup of keynote speakers and engaging panel discussions, OLxD Con ’23 promises to be a transformative event for L&D professionals and business leaders alike,” he noted.

On what the attendees hope to gain, Johnson further explained that, “they will gain valuable insights into emerging trends, best practices, and innovative approaches to L&D, equipping them with the knowledge and tools to propel their organizations to new heights.”

“The learning and development function is a catalyst for organizational success, yet it often operates in the shadows,” said Ademola Johnson.



“Our mission is to change that by empowering L&D professionals, creating awareness among business leaders, and fostering a culture of continuous learning. OLxD Con ’23 is a testament to our commitment to nurturing L&D capabilities and driving positive change in the corporate world.”



The conference will also provide a unique networking platform, enabling attendees to connect with industry thought leaders, share insights, and build valuable relationships. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions, exchange ideas, and collaborate on innovative solutions to address the challenges faced by the L&D community.