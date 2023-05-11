One with God Almighty is majority – Judy Austin

By Ayo Onikoyi

Perhaps, no woman has been more vilified, hated and insulted than Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin anywhere on the planet in recent times. Her only crime is having a child for a colleague who presumably has a happy home.

In her recent video post on Instagram Judy cut a picture of a woman in anguish and utterly dejected as she sang and prayed to God for strength to stem the tide rocking her world. As crushed as she sounded in the picture, the actress still came across as a strong woman ready to face her battles and fears. Nonetheless, she indeed looked like a woman who had remained too strong for too long.

“In every situation I will continue to give thanks to your Holy Name, Jesus. One with God Almighty is the majority,” she writes, possibly in tears and supplication gto God.

The actress had not been offered a quarter by most of her colleagues and fans since the child-marriage saga surfaced and the ensuing drama that got her on the receiving end.

Unsavoury rumours about her union and the child for Yul had had the order of day with several colorations but a recent exchange between her and Yul, suggests things may be on the level between the duo.

“Ezedike, you are a great man and great men face great challenges …,” she had written with a picture of the actor on her Instagram page.

And Yul replied, “:Amen! Thank you Ijele Odogwu.”