Omah Lay opens up on being suicidal, depressed

Popular Nigerian singer, Stanley Omah Didia, more known as Omah Lay, has disclosed he was suicidal during his struggles with depression.

Speaking in an interview with H Steph, the Soso crooner opened up on how he got through that difficult period in his life.

According to him, going through depression and overcoming it was divine as he is now able to help those who are depressed.

He said, “I was at the verge of…I was suicidal, mahn. Trust me, I was really f*cked up.

“But I think I have to be there to actually help the people who are there right now to get out of that place. I mean it will take a real person like me to go there and then make music out of it and talk about it so openly how I’m a mess, how I think and how I’m f*cked up and everything.

“I’m not sure you will find afrobeats artists who do that right now. Everybody is out there saying afrobeats are not so deep, ‘afrobeats are just vibes and sh*t’. Nah. That’s why everybody is just doing hype. The real music is dying.”

Omah Lay said he remains undeterred in making ‘real music’ from his experience.