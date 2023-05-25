Oborevwori receives Transition Committee report

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Governor-elect, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Thursday, received a report of the 88-man Transition Committee he set up a few weeks ago with a promise to implement its recommendations.

Receiving the report, Oborevwori commended the Committee members for delivering on their assignment within the short time given to them.

He said the report would go a long way in assisting his administration on the way forward, adding that; “all sectors are carried along in the transition committee.

“The report is going to serve greatly as a working document in my administration. I have told Deltans that I will listen more and do more for them and so once again, I salute all members of the Transition Committee for a job well done”.

Earlier in his remarks while presenting the report, Chairman of the Transition Committee, Prof Emmanuel Nwanze, disclosed that the members worked round the clock to come out to deliver within the time frame given to them to work, saying that all segments were thoroughly looked into.