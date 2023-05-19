OAU mourns fourth Vice Chancellor, Professor Onwumechili

By Shina Abubakar

The authorities of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun state have received, with a heavy heart and deep sadness, the news of the death its fourth Vice-Chancellor, Professor Cyril Agodi Onwumechili.

Professor Onwumechili was Vice – Chancellor from 1979 to 1982, during which he played a pivotal role in shaping the university’s trajectory, steering it towards excellence, and upholding its commitment to academic rigor, innovation, and societal impact.

A statement by the University’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Simeon Bamire described the former Vice-Chancellor, who passed away at age 91, was a visionary leader, an exceptional academic, and a compassionate individual, who made invaluable contributions to the growth and success of institution.

Bamire added that the late Univeraity administrator is a detribalised Nigerian and a renowned academic of high repute, who championed progressive policies, fostered a vibrant academic community, and strived for inclusivity, leaving an indelible mark on the Sixty-two (62) year-old University and the countless lives he touched.

“Under Professor Cyril Onwumechili’s leadership, the University experienced remarkable growth and advancement in various fields of study, research, and outreach as he spearheaded strategic initiatives that fostered interdisciplinary collaboration, established partnerships with renowned institutions worldwide, and ensured the university’s relevance in an ever-evolving global landscape.”

Beyond his administrative duties, Professor Onwumechili was an exceptional scholar, renowned for his groundbreaking research as a Physicist who inspired generations of students and faculty members through his profound knowledge, unwavering dedication, and unrelenting pursuit of academic excellence.

“In fact, Professor Onwumechili was a compassionate mentor, a trusted confidant whose genuine concern for the well – being of staff, students and faculty resonated deeply within the University community, fostering an environment of support, growth and collaboration”, he added

Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, therefore, extends OAU’s deepest condolences to Professor Cyril Agodi Onwumechili’s family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time, affirming that the late former VC’s legacy will forever be etched in the annals of Obafemi Awolowo University.