NYSC confirms Benjamin Kalu’s certificate

Hon. Benjamin Kalu (Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State)

Following the news in which the member representing Bende Federal Constituency was alleged to have been invited by the NYSC concerning alleged discrepancies in his NYSC certificate, the institution has come out to give Kalu’s NYSC certificate a clean bill of health.

This was contained in a letter dated 23rd May, 2023 issued by NYSC to the petitioner in the person of the Principal Partner of O.C.E Chambers.

The letter which was signed by one Ibrahim Mohammed for the Director General bore the heading, Re: Request For Verification of The NYSC Discharge Certificate Kalu Benjamin Okezie stated that “

Reference to your letter dated 12th May , 2023 and our response dated 18th May, 2023 on the above subject matter refers, please.