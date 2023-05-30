No indiscriminate arrests in Ogwuaniocha – Leadership of the Community

…Unscrupulous people trying to stoke crisis

By Anayo Okoli

OGWUANIOCHA community in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra state has dismissed as baseless, the allegation that its vigilante outfit has been making indiscriminate arrests in the community.

The leadership of the community said those peddling the false allegation were unscrupulous indigenes of the community who don’t want peace and progress.

The leadership of the community particularly accused the Oduah-in-council and lion squad gang of igniting crisis in the community.

The leadership of Community through the Palace spokesperson, Chief Anthony Nnaji (Onu-eze) and the President General of Ogwuaniocha Progressive Association, O.P.A., Comrade Chidi Ezeh in a press statement vehemently dismissed the allegation, saying it is baseless.

They said the allegation that the community vigilance group had been arresting innocent people was the handiwork of a group that has been causing crisis in Ogwuaniocha.

The statement alleged that the same people were responsible for the abduction of their traditional ruler, Igwe Oliver Chike Nnaji on the 15th of November, 2021, who is yet to return.

The community leadership also alleged that the attacks on the traditional ruler began since he won his contender to the throne, one Christopher Obumselu; claiming that the people who lost out in the contest have been causing crisis in the community and trying to make it not habitable at the time.

According to the community, the issue of power had been settled long ago during the regime of the former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, in 2014 when he issued certificate of recognition to Igwe Oliver Chike Nnaji as the traditional ruler of Ogwuaniocha.

The statement explained that security agents have their mode of operations which has enabled them arrest some persons published on they declared wanted following the abduction and killings took place in the community in 2021, pointing that some persons arrested have been making useful statements.

They commended the security operatives for their professionalism in restoring peace and sanity to the community and commended Anambra state, Prof. Charles Soludo, for ensuring that Ogwuaniocha is made safe for the inhabitants.