Nigerian Idol Season 8 live show begins

By Ayo Onikoyi

The crucial phase of Nigerian Idol Season 8 begins this weekend with the top 10 contestants slugging it out on the live show for the star prize.

After five weeks of audition and theatre week performances, 10 contestants were adjudged best performers by the trio of Obi Asika, D’banj, and Simi.

The season 8 Top 10 contestants are Savvy Henry; Constance; Goodness; Abraham; Quest; Precious Mac, Victory; Reigny; Ose Daniel, and Chisom.

Performances on the live show will be judged by the viewers who hold the power to retain and evict contestants through their votes.