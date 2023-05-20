Nigerian Correctional Service gets new DCGs

Six Assistant Controllers-General of Correction (ACGs) have been promoted to the rank of Deputy-Controllers General of Corrections (DCGs).

The promotions were effected in the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Service Boards (CDCFIB)

The Spokesman, Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) Assistant Controller of Corrections, Mr Abubakar Umar, stated this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Umar named the promoted superior officers as Abdullahi Magaji, Ahmadu Adamu, Timothy Tinuoye, Marylaurene Melchizedek, Jerome Akinrujomu, and Joseph Usendiah.

He said the newly promoted DCGs were decorated with their new ranks by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, alongside their spouses.

He reported Aregbesola as congratulating them on their new positions, urging them to redouble efforts to meet the mandates of the service.

He reiterated that the Federal Government and generality of Nigerians expected them to bring their expertise and experiences to bear, to improve the fortunes of correctional administration in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the promoted DCGs have since been deployed to head various directorates of the service.

Section 1 (3a) of the Nigerian Correctional Service Act 2019 provides a minimum of eight Deputy Controllers-General of Corrections, one of whom shall be responsible for the newly established non-custodial service directorate. (NAN)