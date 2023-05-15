Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci extends cook-a-thon to 100 hours

By Efosa Taiwo

Nigerian chef and entrepreneur, Hilda Baci has hit her initial 96-hour target but is now going on to nick a record time of 100 hours.

This came at the behest of supporters cheering her on for the unprecedented feat at the Amore Gardens, Lekki, venue of the cook-a-thon.

Hilda was initially scheduled to stop at 4 pm Nigerian Time culminating into her former 96-hour target.

She has continued to receive a wave of support on social media with dignitaries including President Muhammadu Buhari, President-elect, Bola Tinubu, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwoolu, and Senate president hopeful, Godswill Akpabio among those who have thrown their weight behind the Akwa-Ibom-born chef.

She is now scheduled to stop at 8 pm Nigerian time.