Nigeria needs dialogue on peace – RNI

By Chris Onuoha

The Rebuild Nigeria Initiative (RNI) an arm of Africa Leadership Group founded by Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, Senior Pastor of the Trinity Church, is set to kick off its first virtual peace dialogue series scheduled to hold on Friday, May 26, 2023.

In a statement made available to Vanguard and signed by the group’s Director of Media and Publicity, Lara Gureje-Oderinde, stated that this comes as a follow-up to the peace dialogue with corporate Nigeria that was held in Lagos in November 2022, and the international peace dialogue held in December 2022, at the Venerable Chapel of The Cathedral of Antwerp, Belgium respectively.

The statement reveals that RNI is embarking on a bi-weekly virtual discussion with thought leaders, thinkers, men and women of national and international repute. The upcoming first edition in the series, a one-hour virtual dialogue will have as special guest and speaker, General Martin Luther Agwai(Rtd).

“Nigeria is currently at a crossroads, and at risk of becoming a failed State, due to decades of weakening leadership, poor governance and endemic corruption that have worsened the standard of living of Nigerians.

“These fragile fault lines borne from ethno-religious conflicts have escalated and further heated up by the events of the recent elections. These nationwide agitations seem to be threatening progress towards building national cohesion and peace, maintaining political stability, and sustaining economic development.

The statement read in parts: “RNI is initiating these virtual peace dialogues to explore ways to address these conflicts, set the country on a path to restoring national peace and help attain our vision for a new Nigeria, united, equitable, just, and inclusive.

“The new virtual town hall series aims to further the goal of the Rebuild Nigeria Initiative which is, “to assemble all willing players, build a coalition of Non-State Actors to interrogate different aspects of securing and sustaining lasting peace from a global perspective.

“Our ambition is to reach a possible consensus on a common collaborative approach based on international best practices in conflict resolution adapted for the Nigerian environment.”

It also mentioned that among series of salient issues on focus to be discussed include what peace and reconciliation look like and why it is important; the role of the Peace Committee – stabilizing the country; post elections – why we need to reconcile; Interfaith issue – the need for religious tolerance as pathway to peace and reconciliation; rehabilitation and reintegration as pathway to lasting peace among others.

Notable speakers streamlined to feature in the series as it progresses, include General Martin Luther Agwai(Rtd); Professor Attahiru-Jega, former INEC Chairman; Abdul Rahman Abdul Razaq, Governor of Kwara State; Ambassador Joseph Ayalogu, former Nigeria’s ambassador to Switzerland; Ambassador Usman Alhaji Baraya, former Nigeria’s ambassador to Belgium; Professor Stanley Okolo, former D-G West Africa Health Organisation; Ayo Akinfe, public policy analyst and other influential personalities with vast knowledge of Nigeria situations whose input will make a difference in rebuilding the new Nigeria.