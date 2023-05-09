NECO reschedules entrance examination over low registration

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has rescheduled the 2023 entrance examination for gifted and talented children into Federal Government Academy Suleja from Saturday, May 13 to Saturday, June 10.

This is disclosed in a statement by the Head, Information and Public Relations Division of the council, Mr Azeez Sani in Abuja on Tuesday.

Sani said the examination was rescheduled to enable more candidates to register for the examination following a request by some stakeholders for an extension of the registration period.

”The Federal Government Academy Suleja is a training ground for moulding the gifted and talented children of Nigeria.

”It provides enormous opportunities for outstanding gifted students to develop their potential in the interest of nation-building and technological development.

”The students benefit from federal government scholarships such as tuition fees, external examination fees, boarding, feeding, uniform and basic textbooks,” he said.

He, therefore, called on candidates, parents, guardians and other relevant stakeholders to take note of the new date for the examination.

He added that the registration of candidates would continue till the new date of the examination.