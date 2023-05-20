Navy gets FG’s approval to refit its flagship, NNS Aradu

By Evelyn Usman

At last, the Federal Government has granted the Nigerian Navy approval to refurbish its flagship, NNS ARADU, after many years of inactivity and non-participation in both national and international operations.

The reimbursement according to the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, who made the disclosure at the opening ceremony of Maritime Discourse, yesterday, would take 24 months.

NNS ARADU, which is the largest ship in the NN fleet and has capabilities for anti-air, anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare effectively, according to him,

would be leaving the shores of the country for abroad soon, where the refitting would commence.

He noted that the prosperity of nations particularly littorals, was inextricably linked to the huge resources derived from the maritime environment.

As such, he pointed out that any impediment within the environment due to the unavailability of a prepared naval fleet would have undesirable consequences on the economic survival of nations.

He said “These amongst others, are compelling reasons to further explore and unwrap formidable factors that can guarantee a prepared naval fleet poised to ameliorate maritime insecurity for prosperity.

“Certainly, it is envisaged that this maritime discourse would provide a platform to collectively interrogate and highlight components of Naval Fleet readiness and how these components could be sequenced to deliver Nigerian Navy operational objectives for enhanced national prosperity.

“It is against this backdrop, that the theme was conceptualized to support this strategic level initiative and to emphasize the essence of a ready and responsive naval fleet as well as its contributions towards attainment of national prosperity”.

” A critical consideration of this concept is derived from interactions of the triune factors of the Man, representing the crew; the Machine, representing the various platforms and the Process, which encapsulates doctrine, policy and strategy.

“In order to put the foregoing imperatives into practical contexts, the theme was sub-divided into 4 areas; Doctrine/work up, Logistics Support, Fleet Maintenance and Crew Preparedness”, Gambo stated.

In his keynote address, Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd) noted that it was imperative for the nation to build a responsive naval force capable of safeguarding the nation’s maritime environment, “where die-hard criminals are resolute on carrying out their nefarious activities with a detrimental effect on the mainstay

of Nigeria’s economy”.

The Maritime discourse themed ‘Fleet Readiness for National Prosperity’ which according to him was apt , was aimed “at acknowledging our weakest links and rethinking our strategies with a view to charting new frontiers for improved operational readiness.

” Therefore, as a precursor to the Presidential Fleet Review, I expect this Maritime Discourse to focus on introspecting and interrogating our strategic and operational inclinations towards promoting and supporting our

navy adequately.

“This critical introspection is aimed at first, consolidating our gains and making them fit-for-purpose for enhanced operational effectiveness”.

“it is gratifying to observe that this Discourse will garner inputs and draw inspiration and experiences from some of our allies as well as retired and serving personnel who have experiences to share.

” As we make inputs and compare notes, it is important to acknowledge that little efforts ultimately contribute to the larger picture, which I expect will emerge at the end of this Maritime Discourse”.