Naija Reports debuts, targets good governance, cultural integration, others

By Dickson Omobola

Naija Reports, an international online news platform based in Maryland, United States, will debut in the month of May with refreshing timely news items largely on Nigeria and Africa, essentially for Nigerians in the Diaspora.

Highlights of the different specialized pages in the online platform include political, business, entertainment, sports, cultures and many more geared towards promoting growth and development on the continent and around the world.

Founded by Nigerian journalist, Etcetera Ejikeme, it will provide timely news behind the news especially in the areas of the divergent cultures of Africans, with a population of over 1.2 billion people and over 5000 cultures.

“With this huge population of over 1.2 billion, Africa is an investment hub where investors can have value for money. Hence, projecting the unique features of this continent to the entire world would not be an exercise in futility.

“Recall that in the last few years, over $16 billion was sent home by Nigerians in Diaspora, and investors of such funds would be hugely interested in the events and activities in their country. Nay, the entire continent.

“We shall delve into investigative reports designed to promote good governance, mutual cooperation, cultural integration, growth and development in conformity with international journalistic ethos,” Ejikeme said.

Naija Reports has an assemblage of experienced journalists and other professionals who place high premium on news and news analysis, as a news hub for many Nigerians in the Diaspora with the view to feeding them with news, especially from Nigeria and other parts of the world. We seek to become a global brand in the near future.