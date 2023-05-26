My second term ‘ll be much better, more effective – Sanwo-Olu promises

…holds valedictory exco meeting

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday promised to work harder in the interest of the people of the state during his second term in office better than his first term.

Meanwhile, Sanwo-Olu, held a valedictory cabinet meeting to end his first tenure ahead of the May 29, inauguration for the second term.

Sanwo-Olu, speaking at the commissioning of the road at Adeniji Adele, assured that his administration would ensure good governance and would not disappoint the people as they supported him during the election, urging the citizens to take possession of government assets and put them to good use.

He said: “We have a firm conviction that these projects will positively impact the lives of residents. It will enhance safety and security; lead to the creation of new jobs and livelihood opportunities in Lagos Island in general.

“Also, it is expected that the regeneration projects will improve connectivity and drastically reduce the travel time of commuters.

“What is more, the well laid out and connected drainage system will significantly mitigate the perennial flooding often experienced in this area, enhance property values as well as stimulate businesses and economic development on the Island”.

At the commissioning of the new block of classrooms in Oke-Odo Junior High School, a project supervised by the Lagos State government, Special Committee on Rehabilitation of Public Schools (SCRIPS) he said “it is in commemoration of our second term inauguration we have been commissioning many projects in all sectors.

“Where we are now is in the education sector. One of such is the Junior Oke –Odo High School where we are today. The school is among the several schools we have commissioned in the last three days and it is consistent with our THEMES agenda.