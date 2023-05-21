My female fans say they get turned on seeing me play bad guy in movies – Dave Ogbeni

By Ayo Onikoyi

Popular Nollywood actor, Dave Ogbeni is a prolific actor who plays all sorts of roles. But if what he told Potpourri in a chat is anything to go by, the actor may just be looking at playing the villain more, because of his female fans.

According to him: “My female fans tell me they get wet watching me play a villain in the movies . Over 15 different girls found their way to our location, separately yesterday, while I was filming a new project for my colleague, Destiny Etiko confessed to me that they prefer seeing me play the bad guy in the movies than playing a good guy.”

“One said she had kissed my picture several times while watching me on her phone via YouTube . Another said she gets jealous having to watch me handle other actresses during sex scenes and wishes she was the one . Another asked me if I could do her a favour. I thought it was what I could handle but she said it has always been her wish to kiss me one day and begged if she could hug and kiss me. Well, She is very pretty , so I obliged her with a peck,” he added.