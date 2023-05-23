My father is silent achiever – Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan

Aisha Hanan, the daughter of outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari, has described his father as a silent achiever.

Hanan, who took to social media to celebrate her father, shared a photo of her father on her Instagram page on Tuesday.

Recall that in the final week of his second term in office, Buhari has been inaugurating projects across the country.

President Buhari, on Monday, also reviewed the Presidential Fleet.

Sharing a photo of her father during the Fleet Review held at the Naval Dockyard Limited in Victoria Island, Lagos, Hanan stated, “My Father … The Silent Achiever.”

Meanwhile, President Buhari during the inauguration of the N19.6 billion Nigeria Customs Service Corporate headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday joked about seeking refuge in neighboring Niger Republic should the country become hard to reside in after his exit from office.

He said, ”I try to plan to be as far away from Abuja as possible. I came from an area which is far away from Abuja. If anybody with force moves, I have a good relationship with my neighbours. Niger people will defend me.

Buhari also stated during the ceremony that his first official trip as Nigeria’s President was a visit to the Niger Republic, Chad, and Cameroon to solidify the country’s relationships with these nations.

The President said, ”If you don’t secure the confidence of your neighbour, you are in trouble. If you are not in trouble, your children and grandchildren will be in trouble. So it is very good I established relationships with my neighbours.”