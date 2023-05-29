My cows easier to control than Nigerians – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says he cannot wait to get back to his home in Daura, Katsina state.

According to NAN, Buhari spoke at a dinner held on Sunday, in Abuja.

Commending the outcome of the 2023 elections, Buhari congratulated Nigerians for realising that they have power in their votes and that their votes counted.

The president said the general elections gave power back to the Nigerian electorate.

“I am looking forward to tomorrow to fly to my base and go back to my cows and sheep, which are much easier to control than fellow Nigerians,” Buhari was quoted as saying.

Buhari thanked the heads of state and representatives that were in attendance for their support and wished them well.

“Your excellencies, heads of state and government, and their representatives, I thank you very much and I say goodbye to you and wish us the best of luck,” he said.

Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, and Julius Maado Bio of Sierra Leone were in attendance.