Mutfwang takes oath of office, seeks end to violence

Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

As Caleb Mutfwang takes over the mantle of leadership in Plateau State, he has appealed to citizens to support him to break the cycle of hate and attacks in the State so that tangible development can be achieved in the State.

Mutfwang noted that the genocidal attacks of the last couple of years on many communities across the State have left deep wounds and trauma on several widows, orphans, relations and friends and started, “this has in turn bred to hate, mutual suspicion misplaced anger on innocent passersby and so-called reprisal attacks. It is an undeniable fact that much blood has been shed on the Plateau for close to two decades now which has affected the pace at which has retarded the pace of our development.”

Speaking shortly after taking the oath of office at about 1.06 pm, at the Rwang Pam Stadium in Jos, he commiserated with the families who have lost their loved ones over these years and especially the families in Riyom, Bokkos, Barkin Ladi, Bassa and more recently Mangu where “over 100 innocent souls were brutally murdered in their sleep by the most recent premeditated attacks.”

He assured the people that he will lead from the front based on the principles of godliness, dependable character and love for the State and he will insist on due process, accountability, transparency, equity, and the rule of law while emphasizing merit in the selection of quality team members that will help in transforming the State.

In his inaugural speech, he said, “It is with great pleasure and immense gratitude to God that I address you today, as the sixth democratically elected Governor of Plateau State… Indeed, I must testify that if it had not been for the Lord, we would not have seen this day.

Your spontaneous outbreak of joy in rejoicing, singing and dancing which lasted for days is testimony of the cry and hunger in your hearts for a divine visitation in the days ahead…

“I recall with nostalgia how my team and I traversed the length and breadth of this God-endowed state communicating our vision of a peaceful and prosperous Plateau. We emphasized the Plateau brotherhood irrespective of tribe or faith. While it is true that I have a tribe and faith, I want to assure you that I will use these identities as positive values to enhance our common good. I, therefore welcome you all to the new Plateau where tribe and faith will no longer be tools for division but rich multi-coloured threads to be weaved into strong ropes that will pull us together for unity and progress…

“I understand clearly the enormity of the task before me and I have no illusions that it is going to be an easy ride. The state is presently under a huge debt burden of over 200 billion nairas, the healthcare sector needs urgent attention, our school system requires a comprehensive overhaul, our infrastructure is decayed and inadequate, and practically, every sector requires urgent redress. I must mention that there are no quick-fix solutions to these challenges, but one thing is certain, we are prepared to take the challenges head-on and we will hit the ground running immediately.

“Our plans are audacious and our programmes will be transformative but the smooth execution of these plans and programmes is predicated on peace. This is because development can only exist where peaceful coexistence thrives.

He added, “I wish to assure you that the government under my watch will be committed to peaceful coexistence and will work assiduously to secure the boundaries of Plateau State. I will be firm, but fair and just to all regardless of political, ethnic or religious inclination. We are a peace-loving people. That is who we are and that is our heritage…

“Crises merchants will not go unpunished. We shall be strong on the rule of law to ensure that criminality under whatever guise is curtailed. It is also necessary to reassert that campaigns are over and the gear has shifted to governance. Let us join hands despite our political differences to build the Plateau of our dreams. Again, I extend a hand of friendship to the governorship candidates of other political parties in the last general elections, alongside their supporters to join me in the quest for a new Plateau…”

He, among other things, assured the State workforce of making their welfare a priority.

Meanwhile, the former Governor, Simon Lalong was absent as his Deputy Professor Sonni Tyoden stood in for him and handed over to the new Governor. The Chief Judge of the State, Justice David Mann.