Mutfwang appoints SSG, others

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang has appointed Arch. Samuel Jatau as the Secretary to the State Government.

The Governor also appointed Barr. Philemon Dafi as the Attorney General/Commissioner of Justice designate while Moses Nwan, his Senior Special Assistant (Special Duties) is appointed his Executive Private Secretary.

According to a statement issued in Jos on Monday and signed by Mr. Nwan, he stated, “Towards the building of a new united Plateau, the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has approved the appointment of Arch. Samuel Jatau as Secretary to the Government of the State (SGS). Barr. Philemon Dafi as Attorney General/Commissioner of Justice designate and Mr. Moses Nwan mni as Executive Private Secretary to the Governor.

“Arch. Jatau is a retired Director in the Plateau State Civil Service. He was a Governorship aspirant in 2019. He is presently an active and practicing politician in the PDP family. Barr. Dafi is a seasoned legal practitioner with more than 30 years of active legal practice. He is a member of the Council for Legal Education in Nigeria and Mr. Nwan is a retired Permanent Secretary with the Plateau State Government and a former Local Government Administrator. He is a devoted community leader and presently the Senior Special Assistant (Special Duties) to the Governor of Plateau State. The appointments are with immediate effect.”