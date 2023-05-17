Murphy Afolabi: ‘They didn’t celebrate him on birthday’ – Actress Toro Aramide

Nollywood actress, Toro Aramide has chided her colleagues for posting pictures of one of their late colleagues when he died but didn’t expend the same energy when he celebrated his birthday a few days before his death.

The actress stated that such inconsistency is one of the reasons she refrains from making friends in the industry.

Aramide on her Instagram page wrote, “Can you guys now see why i said i am not in the movie industry to make friends? Someone just died and they are busy posting his pictures.

“Meanwhile, his birthday was just few days ago and most of these people didn’t even wish him a happy birthday not to talk of posting his pictures. Hypocrisy.”

This is coming days after Murphy Afolabi’s death was announced to thousands of his fans and colleagues who have since paid tributes to the filmmaker on social media.

Afolabi died on Sunday morning after he collapsed in his bathroom at his residence in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State, and was buried on Monday.