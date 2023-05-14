Movies that remind us of St. Obi as an actor

The death of veteran Nollywood actor, Saint Obi has continued to be met with shock as fans and loved ones mourn his demise.
Reports had emerged on Saturday of the passing away of the actor at the age of 57 after battling a protracted illness whose nature is yet to be disclosed.
The actor was famous for his starring role in movies in the 90s and early 2000s.
In tribute to the veteran thespian, here are some movies that remind one of the heydays of the actor in the movie industry:
Benita
Blue Sea
The President Must Not Die
Goodbye Tomorrow
Crime Planner
Dapo Junior
Heart of Gold
Sleeping with the Enemy
State of Emergency
Street Fame
Executive Crime
