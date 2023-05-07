Movie producer, Bridget Adebayo releases new movie, Nurse Missa 

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress and movie producer, Bridgett Adebayo also known as Bridgett Missa has just released a new movie titled, Nurse Missa.

The movie features top actors and actresses such as Mide Abiodun, Wale Akorede, Prince Jide kosoko, Chiwetalu Agu, Rachel Oniga and many others.

The story tells a tale of a caregiver who resuscitated a wealthy man who later falls in love with her. Everything would have gone perfectly but the sudden appearance of the wealthy man’s lost son which took the journey on a different course. She was soon caught in a web of love between a father that loves her and a son she loves and loves her in return

Speaking about what birthed the idea of the movie, she said,“You know that feeling when we travel abroad for greener pastures and live a programmed lifestyle doing the same thing over and over again. Doing the jobs we don’t want to do but because of bills, irrespective of the weather or health we just must go out to work. And the only thing that could probably keep us going is the fact that someday you will save enough to build yourself a family house and have enough staff to do everything for you. Putting real life truths alongside a story of love torn between a father and son all rolled up the direction behind this project.”

The actress has produced quite a number of movies such as Waje, Mona, Olamipo, Atinuke Adebayo , Leyin Abamo and her recent movie which is currently trending on Youtube and about to hit the mainstream.

Aside from her acting prowess, Bridgett is also an entrepreneur, a medical aesthetician and a licensed skincare specialist. She is the Founder of Fairyskin Treatment Company and Fairy Care Hospital.