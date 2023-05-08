Most ladies don’t wear bras anymore – OAP Nedu

On-air-personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu, has decried the rate at which many ladies no longer wear bras even to public places.

The comedian recalled moments when he saw many ladies in malls without bras.

He made this known on the latest episode of The Honest Bunch audiovisual podcast co-hosted by him.

“Most of the ladies that go to Ebeano to buy stuff do not wear bra”, Nedu noted.

Meanwhile, his co-host, actress Ezinne Jane Ugorji argued that ladies should have the decency to wear bras to public places in consideration of others.

She added, “If you want to be comfortable, be comfortable in your house because other people come there [public places] with their husbands.”