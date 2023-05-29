Militias burn down villages in Sudan

Militias on rampage razed entire villages in Sudan’s West Darfur region on Sunday as the country’s infighting escalated, according to BBC.

The aid agencies have described the incident as a “humanitarian catastrophe” as widespread looting and the destruction of vital infrastructure have left many with little to no access to food, clean water, and medicine.

A ceasefire between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has led to a lull in the violence around the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

But fighting has continued in Darfur, and as the conflict there has entered its seventh week, the region appears to have plunged into chaos.

Those unable to flee the war have been digging ditches around their neighbourhoods and setting up barricades to keep out militia fighters who have been destroying everything in their path.

Satellite images obtained by the BBC confirmed that a village near Nyala in South Darfur, Abu Adam, has been completely wiped out by the fire.

“It’s not [just] military places [to be targeted] as we saw in Khartoum at the beginning,” a local activist said. “It’s more health facilities, schools, mosques, NGO facilities, everything that civilians can use has been burned or destroyed.”