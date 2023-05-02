MET Gala 2023: Tems, Rihanna, Kylie, Kim Kardashian, other celebs who stole the show

For Nigerians, afrobeats star, Temilade Openiyi aka Tems is everything at the MET Gala 2023.

The talented singer debuted a startling fashion statement that got her a lot of commendations on Twitter as one of the most stylish celebrities at the exhibition on Monday at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

For the event, titled “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” and honoring the late fashion designer, Tems who was styled by Dunsin Wright wore a custom Rober Wun dress – a black corset-like top, a flowing regal white finishing at the bottom, and elbow-length gloves.

Other celebrities who were stunning at the event include, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky; the Kardashian sisters (Kim, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner); Serina Williams; Nicola Peltz Beckham; Bad Bunny among others.

See photos:

Tems

Rhianna

Cardi B

Naomi Campbell

Bad Bunny

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Kardashian sisters