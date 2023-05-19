Men are programmed to cheat on their partners – 2Baba

Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, also known as 2Baba said men are genetically programmed to cheat on their partners.
2Baba said this during season 2 of a reality TV show, ‘Young, Famous and African’, which premiered on Friday.
The singer said, “Men are wired like that. A man will love a woman to h*ll. Maybe he is somewhere, his d**k would just decide to do something else.
“He will f*k, but he won’t even give a f*k about that person. He just wants to sort out that sh*t.“
His wife, Annie, who is also a cast on the show, asked him if what he said was on a general basis or based on what he believed in.
The singer, however, stated that his opinion was based on his beliefs.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.