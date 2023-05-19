MCSN lauds President-Elect

By Bejamin Njoku

The Musical Copyright Society Nigeria Ltd/Gte, MCSN, has congratulated the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) following their victories at the 2023 general elections with the emergence of Tinubu as the President-Elect.

In a letter dated the 5th of May, 2023 and signed by the CEO of the Society, Mr. Mayo Ayilaran, MCSN attributed the success of the President-elect to the testimony of the good work, which he has been doing in many spheres of activities in Nigeria and across the world.

The society stated that, “We are happy to recall one of such involvements and engagements on Tuesday, March 31, 2009,at the Sheraton Lagos Hotels during our Organization’s Copyright Protection Awards/Luncheon at which you were represented as the Special Guest of Honour by your then Special Assistant, the late Professor Tunde Samuel. He delivered a message from you to us stating in clear terms that you know that our

Society, Musical Copyright Society Nigeria (MCSN), was facing serious challenges and opposition but that we should count on you as one of us and standing with us to fight and win the battle. You told us then that with the legal steps which we have taken, we shall certainly emerge victorious. The power in your message and assurances gave us the motivation to fight through and we eventually overcame the challenges, legislatively, administratively and judicially up to the Supreme Court”