May Day: PDP commends Nigerian workers

…urge them to resist anti-democratic forces

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended Nigerian workers for their resilience, loyalty and patriotism in the service of our fatherland despite the sufferings imposed by the All Progressives Congress administration over the last 8 years.

This was contained in a message to Nigerian workers signed by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, on Monday.

The message is to commemorate the 2023 edition of Workers Day, a day set aside to celebrate workers worldwide.

He said, the party “salutes Nigerian workers as they celebrate this year’s Workers’ Day with their counterparts across the world, urging them to reinforce their resistance against anti-democratic forces seeking to take control of our Nation.

“The PDP commends Nigerian workers for their resilience, loyalty and patriotism in serving our fatherland despite the humiliating, suffocating and somersaulting anti-people economic policies of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which have brought untold life-discounting experiences to Nigerians in the last eight years.

“The deliberate suppression of the rights, wellbeing and opportunities of Nigerian workers reflects the ugly reality of the inhumanity, insensitivity and callousness of the APC administration which relishes in inflicting pain and suffering on citizens.

“The PDP notes that many Nigerians, especially workers are hurting over the outcome of the February 25, 2023 Presidential election which was characterized by multiple violations, manipulations, alteration of genuine election results and brazen subversion of the Will of the people.

“The Party charges Nigerian workers to use their strength and pivotal position in our country to protect and defend the Nation’s Constitutional Democracy from political manipulators, who are desperate to dash the hope of Nigerians for a credible democratic leadership.

He further said, “The PDP continues to recognize the devotion of Nigerian workers as real drivers of our national life, particularly in voting en masse for our Party and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, at the 2023 Presidential election, while assuring that it will not relent in its effort to retrieve the mandate at the Tribunal so that our nation can have a breath of fresh air which has eluded her in the last eight years.

“The PDP, therefore, urges Nigerian workers and indeed all citizens not to resign to despondency but remain optimistic in the hope that the judiciary will right the wrong meted on our Nation so that Nigeria can return to the path of peace, political stability and economic prosperity.

“Our Party again salutes Nigerian workers and wishes them a happy Workers’ Day celebration.”