May 29th: Peter Obi crossing line with his accusations – APC 

By Miftaudeen Raji

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC said the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi is crossing the line with his accusations in the recent times.

The National Publicity Secretary of the ruling APC, Felix Morka stated this while speaking in an interview on Arise Television on Wednesday.

Recall that Obi had consistently accused the APC and its supporters of attacking his personality over the petition he filed against the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at the election Tribunal.

But, Morka described the accusations of the the Labour Party presidential candidate as ridiculous.

He said, “Peter Obi is really crossing the line, the campaigns are over, he needs to relax and allow his lawyers handle his case at the tribunal, accusing the APC of attacking his personal life is ridiculous.

“Obi has been way too sanctimonious for someone who volunteered to venture into politics and run for the presidency.

“He did not win the elections, he came a distant third, and he has made a political capital of exploiting people’s vulnerabilities”, he said.