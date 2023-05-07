May 29: We’re about to experience new dawn – Toyin Abraham

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has expressed optimism that the country is about to experience a new dawn.

Abraham, who disclosed this in her Twitter post on Saturday, also said Nigeria is about to witness “a positive and great phase we have never experienced before.”

The actress who had shown her support for President-elect Bola Tinubu during the campaign also urged Nigerians to pray and support the new administration that will take over in a couple of days.

“We are about to experience a new dawn. A positive and great phase like we have never experienced before, I believe. So help us God. Please for once let’s pray, support and show love to our government. Love and Light. I love you all,” she tweeted.