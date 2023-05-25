May 29: We’ll stop any attempt to scuttle handover — DSS warns

Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Department of State Services says it has uncovered plans by some disgruntled individuals to disrupt activities lined up for a peaceful transition ceremony on May 29.

But the security agency warned sternly that it would not allow such unpatriotic Nigerians to scuttle the handover ceremony in any part of the country.

The agency in a statement by its Spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunaya, on Thursday in Abuja, said the motive of those planning such acts is to undermine security agencies’ efforts at ensuring peaceful ceremonies as well as creating panic and fear among members of the public.

The DSS asked Nigerians to remain calm and law-abiding as security agencies are on top of the situation.

The statement said:

“It would be recalled that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Transition Council (PTC) on 18th May 2023 held a World Press Conference during which he announced activities for the Presidential inauguration. The major highlight of the activities is the swearing-in of the President on 29th May 2023 in Abuja. On the same date, new Governors will also be inaugurated in most of the States.

The Service is, however, aware of plans by subversive elements to disrupt the programmes in parts of the country. The aim is to undermine security agencies’ efforts at ensuring peaceful ceremonies as well as creating panic and fear among members of the public.

Based on these, citizens, the media and Civil Society Organisations are advised to adhere strictly to security and civil protocols during the events. They are also urged to shun fake news, false alarms, skewed reportage/narratives and sensationalism that may likely inflame division, tension and violence prior to and after the exercises.

This is more so that such undesirable acts will serve no purpose other than destroying national unity and cohesion. Additionally, all unauthorised (and unaccredited) persons are warned to stay away from restricted and certain designated areas at the event venues.

The Service reiterates its earlier call for the populace to remain calm and law-abiding. Meanwhile, it will continue to sustain collaboration with sister agencies to ensure successful inaugurations.”