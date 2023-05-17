May 29: NLC disowns planned shutdown

Joe Ajaero, NLC President

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

THE Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, yesterday disowned what it described as a false publication making the rounds in the social media issued in the name of Labour and Civil Society Front, LCSF, threatening to shut down the country, if electoral justice was not delivered by May 29, President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, insisted in a statement yesterday that the purported statement and its content were not only false but mischief by its authors to drag the NLC and the trade union movement into their warped contrivance for purposes best known to them.

The statement read: “The said publication titled; if electoral justice is not delivered by May 29, Nigeria would be shut down is not only false but mischief by its authors to drag the NLC and the trade union movement into their warped contrivance for purposes best known to their minds.

”Such a statement was unknown to us and we can neither be associated with it nor partake of whatever its intentions are.

“It is, therefore, important that we alert the public that we have not concluded any plans anywhere to mobilise any of our affiliates and constituents including the masses neither in Nigeria nor without for the purposes of embarking on any action after May 29 within the context outlined by the false statement.”

”We dissociate ourselves from its intents and mission and are dauntless to say that such publication is not from the LCSF.

“The conveners of the Labour and Civil Society Front remain, Ambassador Nkoyo Toyo, Senator Shehu Sani and Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, and any publication that does not have their imprimatur is false and can only be the handiwork of fifth columnists trying to use the organisation to mislead the public and create tension in