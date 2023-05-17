May 29: NLC disowns planned shut down 

Joe Ajaero, NLC President

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has disowned what it described as a false publication making the rounds in the Social media issued in the name of Labour and Civil Society Front LCSF, threatening to shut down the country if electoral justice is not delivered by May 29.

President of NLC, Joe Ajaero in a statement on Wednesday, insisted that the purported statement and its content “is not only false but a mischief by its authors to drag the NLC and the trade union movement into their warped contrivance for purposes best known to their minds.”

Ajaero stated, “The said publication titled; if electoral justice is not delivered by May 29, Nigeria would be shut down” is not only false but a mischief by its authors to drag the NLC and the trade union movement into their warped contrivance for purposes best known to their minds. Such a statement was unknown to us and we can neither be associated with it nor partake of whatever its intentions are.

“It is therefore important that we alert the public that we have not concluded any plans anywhere to mobilise any of our affiliates and constituents including the masses neither in Nigeria nor without for the purposes of embarking on any action after May 29 within the context outlined by the false statement. We dissociate ourselves from its intents and mission and are dauntless to say that such publication is not from the LCSF.

“The Conveners of the Labour and Civil Society Front remain, Ambassador Nkoyo Toyo, Senator Shehu Sani, and Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) and any publication that does not have their imprimatur is false and can only be the handiwork of the fifth columnists trying to use the organisation to mislead the public and create tension in the country.

“We, however, make bold to say that we shall continue to work in conjunction with other well-meaning organisations both within and without the Civil Society to use every lawful means to ensure that there is fairness and equity in the adjudicatory processes of the election tribunals.

“This is our common commitment and we do not want this avowal to be hijacked by purveyors of evil to foment trouble in the polity. Any group believing that it can use the name of the LCSF to spread falsehood should be prepared because we shall seek them out and expose them for what they are. They are clearly not part of us as we have not discussed such possibilities in our various meetings. Members of the Public should therefore discountenance such publication and ignore its content.

“We believe that the Judiciary is equal to the task before it and would demonstrate to those who have had their doubts and those who have sought to make a mockery of them that they remain the bastion of the conscience of the nation. They will surely demonstrate this throughout their sittings and we look forward to supporting them as all eyes and hopes to redeem our nation is on them at this time.

“The NLC will therefore not encourage anything that would distract the sacred and time-honoured duties of their lordships as they conduct the different settings. We know that this is a marathon and not a hundred meters dash and we are prepared to patiently wait for the process to work itself out.

“We advise Nigerians and all workers to also exercise due diligence as we stay focused on conscientiously monitoring the sittings and outcomes of the Election Tribunals around the nation. Let us keep our eyes on.”