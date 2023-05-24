May 29: Military committed to democracy – Irabor

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, has reassured Nigerians of the military’s commitment to the growth of democracy in the country.

Irabor gave the assurance at the Regimental Dinner organised in honour of President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday night in Abuja as part of the activities lined up for the May 29 inauguration ceremony.

He added that the military in collaboration with other security agencies would stop at nothing to ensure the country was adequately secured as part of its effort to contribute to the development of the country.

The CDS, however, pledged the military’s loyalty to the president and constitution as Buhari bows out of office.

“Our determination to uphold democratic growth is rock solid.

“I assure you that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies will consolidate all the successes recorded so far, especially on the ongoing counter-insurgency and anti-banditry operations across the country.

“We shall continuously and tirelessly strive to secure all that constitute Nigeria’s wealth as our contribution to national development.

“On behalf of officers and personnel of the armed forces, the police, and other security agencies I most sincerely thank the president for gracing this occasion.

“Your coming has boosted our morale. Consequently, I hereby reaffirmed our loyalty to the president and the constitution of Nigeria as this administration rounds off,” Irabor said.

Among the dignitaries at the event are the Africa’s riches businessman and Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, ministers, past service chiefs, heads of security and intelligence agencies, other government functionaries as well as some state governors.