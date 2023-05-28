May 29: Benue Police Commissioner puts Commands on red alert

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Commissioner, Mr. Okoro Alawari has ordered all Area Commanders, Tactical Commanders and Divisional Police Officers, DPOs, in the State Command to put adequate security in place in their respective areas of responsibility to check any security breach in the state during the May 29 ceremony.



The order was contained in an operation order issued weekend in Makurdi by the Command and sent down to various divisions.

A statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene said “in his directives, the Commissioner emphasized that the venue for the inauguration ceremony should be heavily secured with adequate manpower and relevant equipment to ensure serenity and orderliness.



“All Police Officers have been warned to be very professional and civil in carrying out their duties.

“The Command wishes to also inform members of the public that there will be diversion around entry and exit routes within IBB Square, High Level Makurdi as part of efforts to ensure free flow of traffic.

“Members of the public are therefore urged to be law abiding and cooperate with Officers on duty for a peaceful inaugural process.



“Non state actors or aggrieved groups and individuals are warned to channel their grievances to relevant authorities for redress.”

The Police Commissioner assured the people of the state of his commitment to ensure the safety and security of all law abiding citizens of the state.May 29: Benue Police Commissioner puts all Commands on red alert