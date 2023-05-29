Make constant electricity your first priority, Ajadi tells Tinubu

The 2023 governorship candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, in Ogun, Mr Olufemi Oguntoyinbo Ajadi has urged President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to make constant electricity his first priority.

Ajadi disclosed this in a congratulatory message to the newly inaugurated president.

He congratulated the president, saying that God has preserved him to witness the day.

The NNPP bigwig urged Tinubu to try to change the narrative of Nigeria politics and governance.

His words: “I want to congratulate the President on his inauguration ceremony. God has preserved him to witness the day. I want to advise His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu to try and change the narrative of Nigeria politics and governance for better as God has given him the opportunity to pilot the affairs of the country.

“I also want to use this opportunity to advise him to do all it will take in the area of 24/7 power supply, this is the area where our economy can grow rapidly.

“I want to finally urge him to pardon his son and younger brother, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho that has been out of his father’s land for a very long time to come back home” Ajadi stated.

The young politician also urged President Tinubu to ensure equity and justice for all religion, tribes and every Nigerian.

Ajadi said: “Nigeria needs to heal, we need everyone on the same page to build a better Nigeria. I, therefore, charge His Excellency to ensure equity and justice for all. There should be no witch-hunt towards everyone. The future of children and youth must also be prioritize. The youth of Nigeria must see this nation as a place of pride. God bless Nigeria.”