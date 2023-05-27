Major General Ogulewe emerges AA Imo guber Candidate

By Chinonso Alozie,Owerri

Major General Jack Lincoln Ogulewe, Rtd, has emerged as the Governorship Candidate of the Action Alliance, AA, for the November 2023 governorship election in Imo state.

The National Chairman of the Action Alliance, AA, Kenneth Udeze, confirmed the development to newsmen in Owerri, on Saturday.

On how it happened, Udeze shortly said: “The governorship candidate of AA, in Imo state, is now Major General Jack Lincoln Ogulewe, the former guber candidate tendered a withdrawal letter and the party accepted it. And we issued a fresh notice for election and Ogulewe emerged.”

Of this development, Ogulewe has replaced Engr. Anyaegbusim Augustine Otito, who was the governorship candidate.

In Ogulewe’s acceptance speech, he said: “Imo State needs resetting, refixing and positioning from what it is today. Imo State situation requires a technocrat who has passed through ranks and files leadership positions of different established institutions of global standards to revamp Imo State from the comatose condition it has been subjected to by serial poor/bad political leadership.”

It was his view, that “upon his emergence as the Governor, this Insecurity bedeviling Imo State will be a thing of history.”

Until his AA governorship candidate, Ogulewe was among the major contenders for the governorship ticket of the labour party in Imo state.