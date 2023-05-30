LP upbeat about creating upset in Edo council election

By Ozioruva Aliu

AS Edo State prepares for local government elections, two years after the tenure of the last set of local government administrators ended, the Labour Party, LP, in the state has said it would create upsets by winning a chunk of the councils in the state contrary to practice, where ruling parties most times allocate victories to themselves in councils in the country.

The party also called for credible and fair process from the Edo State Electoral Commission, EDSIEC, which it charged to create a level playing field for all participating political parties.

A leader and chieftain of the party in the state, Dr. Oghogho Okundaye, in a chat with journalists in Benin City, said the party successfully had its primary election to pick its chairmanship candidates and was banking on its organic following, especially from the youth population to win elections.

According to him, “We have carefully conducted the primaries, like you all know that our primary was done in May and then ratified. So we are ready to go and our hope is that the process is fair and free and that’s what we stand for.

“So, you know, traditionally, we have seen where the sitting party emerges winner in all local government areas in the state but we are not disturbed by that, we are relying on the organic network that we have as a party.

“It is no longer news that the Labour Party is well liked and loved and the strength of the youth and the movement that the youths constitute in our politics today, gives us the advantage that no other political party has. So, in that light, we are confident that we will be putting up a good show in the forthcoming council election.”