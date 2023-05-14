Life and Times of Saint Obi

Saint Obi

The Nigerian film industry, on Saturday, received the shocking news of the passing of a veteran Nollywood actor, Saint Obi.

Reports said he died on Sunday, 7th May 2023, after battling a protracted illness.

His death has not been officially confirmed by the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) due to some agreement among the family members.

Meanwhile, Vanguard gathered some of the key moments of the movie star, Saint Obi.

He was born on November 16, 1965, as Obinna Nwafor in Jos, Plateau State.

He died on May 7, 2023 as the nature of the ailment that claimed his life has not been released to the public domain.

He grew up in Jos and studied Theatre Arts at the University of Jos.

Obi was also a film producer and director who started acting after doing a commercial for Peugeot on NTA in 1966.

The movie star featured in more than movies in the 1990s and early 2000s.

He produced his first movie titled Take Me to Maama, where he starred as Jerry, alongside Ebi Sam, Rachel Oniga, Nse Abel and Enebeli Elebuwa.

He was also popular for the roles in Candle Light, Goodbye Tomorrow, and Heart of Gold, among others.