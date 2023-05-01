Leveraging social media for business development

In this edition of the Marketing Masterclass, we will explore how SMEs can enhance their marketing by leveraging social commerce.

Social Commerce is the use of social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, amongst others, to promote and sell products or services directly to consumers.

It involves integrating e-commerce functionality within the social media platform, allowing users to browse, share, and purchase products without leaving the platform.

Social commerce has become increasingly popular due to the rise of social media and the growing trend of online shopping. It is a powerful tool that can help SMEs increase their visibility online and should be an essential part of any SME’s marketing strategy.

Social media platforms offer a huge potential audience for SMEs to tap into. According to research, there were 122.5 million internet users in Nigeria by January 2023, with 31.6 million of them on social media. This means that by leveraging social media platforms, SMEs can reach a wider audience and build a loyal following of customers.

So how can SMEs get started with social commerce?

The first step is to choose the right social media platforms. While there are many different social media platforms to choose from, not all of them are suitable for social commerce. The most popular social media platforms include Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest. Each of these platforms has unique features that can help SMEs reach their target audience.

Once SMEs have chosen their social media platforms, the next step is to optimize their profiles for social commerce. This involves setting up an online store on the platform, adding product listings, and creating a seamless checkout process. These social media platforms offer a range of tools to help SMEs do this, including Facebook Shops and Instagram Shopping.

SMEs should also focus on creating engaging content that resonates with their audience. This can include product photos, videos, and posts that highlight the unique benefits of their products. By creating content that is both informative and entertaining, SMEs can build a loyal following of customers who are eager to buy their products.

Social commerce has become very popular among SMEs in the fashion, beauty, food, events, and travel space. One such example is Nairabox, which uses social commerce to sell tickets for events and experiences online. Users can browse and purchase tickets for a wide range of events, including concerts, movies, and sporting events. By leveraging social commerce, Nairabox has been able to rapidly grow their user base and become one of the leading event ticketing platforms in Nigeria.

Another important aspect of social commerce is social proof, which refers to the idea that people are more likely to buy a product if they see that others have bought and enjoyed it. SMEs can leverage social proof to build trust and credibility with potential customers.

Social commerce has revolutionized the way SMEs operate in the digital age. By leveraging the power of social media and other digital channels, SMEs can reach a wider audience, build relationships with their customers, increase sales and grow their businesses rapidly.