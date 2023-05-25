Lawan, Yahaya, others get recognition awards

By Ezra Ukanwa

Nigeria’s Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has received an award, recognising him as Parliamentarian of the Year.

Also, wife of the Chief of Army Staff and the president Nigeria Army Officers Wives’ Association (NAOWA), Yahaya Salamatu Faruk also won a special recognition award, even as Naomi Tulay Solanke a Liberian won award as Women Empowerment Champion of the Year, at the just concluded 2023 African Women Summit, AWS.

The 2023 edition which was on 4th in the series held at the Century City Conference centre.

In her keynote address, Mariya Didi, Maldives Minister of Defence shared the story of her personal journey, the hurdles she faced and the strategies she employed to break barriers throughout her life and career.

There were also panel discussions and stand-alone sessions that covered a wide range of topics, including Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Mentorship, Women driving Impact, Women political participation, entrepreneurship, career advancement, personal development, and social impact, among others.

The summit which celebrated diversity and inclusion, recognized that empowering women meant creating an environment where everyone could thrive and as such provided a platform that encouraged women to network, connect, and collaborate with like-minded individuals as new friendships that would last a lifetime were forged, and powerful alliances were formed, fostering a sense of camaraderie and unity.