Lamai gets Oxford certification

By Henry Ojelu

Renown philanthropist, Chief Richard Lamai has added another feat to his retinue of achievements with a certificate in ‘Systems thinking approach to change management’ from the prestigious University of Oxford, United Kingdom.

Chief Lamai who hails from Fugar, Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo state, is the son of one of Nigeria’s foremost first generation Senators, Ekpemoriri Akhagbeme Lamai.

The cerebral philanthropist who had previously obtained a Postgraduate Diploma from the London School of Business, has been in the forefront of promoting laudable projects in his state and across the country.

Chief Lamai’s passion for education is evident in his investment in the education of children and young adults.

He has supported tertiary and secondary school students through annual educational competitions like ‘The Chief Richard Lamai Prize for Public Speaking and Essay Writing’, which has inspired and motivated young Nigerians to pursue academic excellence.

Chief Lamai’s leadership skills and ethical approach to politics have also earned him local and global recognitions. He has created a model for young politicians to follow, by demonstrating ethical leadership and commitment to public service.

Lamai’s recent academic achievement no doubt is a source of inspiration and pride to the people of Edo North and the South-South region as he has set a high standard for personal development and demonstrated that education and a commitment to public service are keys to success.