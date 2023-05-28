Lahor music unveils Studio in Lagos

…talents will be nurtured, music crafted, dreams realised..Label Boss

..we believe in the power of music to heal, inspire, transform lives

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

In a glamorous event that brought together Nigeria’s entertainment elite, LAHOR MUSIC WORLDWIDE, a renowned record label headquartered in Nigeria with a strong presence in the United States, celebrated the grand opening of their brand new studio on Saturday.

The multifunctional facility, situated in the heart of Lagos, promises to be a game-changer in the music industry, offering a wide array of services ranging from live band recordings to video production, space rentals, DJ sessions, and podcast creation.

The much-anticipated occasion commenced with a momentous ribbon-cutting ceremony performed by the iconic Daddy Showkey, a legendary figure in Nigerian music. Showcasing their commitment to fostering a collaborative environment, LAHOR MUSIC WORLDWIDE invited creme de la creme of the Nigerian entertainment industry who graced the event with their presence.

Among the notable attendees were Charles Okocha, Maleke, Faze, Larry Gaga, DJ Neptune, IGosave, Internationalboy, and many more.

h celebrities showed their support for the label’s latest endeavor.

Princepaul Orobosa, Chairman and CEO of LAHOR MUSIC WORLDWIDE, in an enthusiastic speech expressed gratitude to the attendees and spoke passionately about the label’s vision for the studio.

Princepaul said : “Today marks an incredible milestone for LAHOR MUSIC WORLDWIDE. Our studio is not just a physical space but a hub of creativity, collaboration, and innovation.

” It is a place where talent will be nurtured, music will be crafted, and dreams will be realized. We believe in the power of music to inspire, heal, and transform lives, and this studio will be at the forefront of that movement.”

Princepaul Orobosa emphasized the label’s dedication to providing artists with state-of-the-art facilities and comprehensive support, ensuring that their artistic visions are fully realized.

He said he was optimistic and excited

about the studio’s potential to propel the Nigerian music industry to new heights and nurture the next generation of stars.

On his part, Manager of LAHOR MUSIC WORLDWIDE, Kelvin Akparanta also shared his enthusiasm for the studio’s launch and the prospects it brings.

Akparanta who highlighted the diverse range of services available at the facility, and encouraged artists and enthusiasts alike to take advantage of the world-class resources offered.

“LAHOR MUSIC WORLDWIDE Studio is a haven for creativity and artistic expression.

” We have painstakingly designed this space to cater to the needs of musicians, producers, content creators, and anyone passionate about the art of music.

“We are thrilled to finally open our doors to the general public, and we can’t wait to witness the magic that will be created within these walls.”

With the official opening of the LAHOR MUSIC WORLDWIDE studio, musicians and creatives now have a cutting-edge facility at their disposal to transform their ideas into reality. This state-of-the-art hub promises to be a catalyst for the Nigerian music industry, fostering collaborations, innovation, and the birth of exceptional talent.

LAHOR MUSIC WORLDWIDE has solidified its position as a trailblazer in the industry, and the studio’s launch heralds a new phase in the media world